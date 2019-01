By EUOBSERVER

An Austrian businessman, Gerald Birgfellner, has taken the head of Poland's right-wing ruling PiS party Jaroslaw Kaczynski to court for allegedly failing to pay him for work on a real estate project in Warsaw. "Our client feels that he's been wronged. He hasn't been paid," Birgfellner's lawyer Jacek Dubois told AFP. Kaczynski "made the decisions and gave guarantees that the payment would be made".