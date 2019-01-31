Thursday

31st Jan 2019

Ticker

EU plan to remove 400,000 tonnes of plastic pollution

By

The Helsinki-based European Chemical Agency recommended on Wednesday EU-wide restrictions to reduce the amount of microplastics released into the environment by about 400,000 tonnes over 20 years as part of the EU plastics strategy. Once released, microplastics can be extremely persistent in the environment, lasting thousands of years, and practically impossible to remove. Several EU countries has already banned microplastics in certain products, such as wash-off cosmetic products.

