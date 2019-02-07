By EUOBSERVER

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and British prime minister Theresa May had a "robust, but constructive" meeting on Thursday, according to a joint statement. May asked for renegotiating the Brexit deal on the Irish backstop, which Juncker ruled out, stressing the EU-27 is open to discussing more ambitious UK-EU future relations. Negotiating teams will nevertheless continue talks. May and Juncker will meet again at the end of February.