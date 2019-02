By EUOBSERVER

The French government says acts of antisemitism in French increased by 74 percent last year, from 311 in 2017 to 541 in 2018. "Antisemitism is spreading like poison," said Christophe Castaner, France's interior minister. In Paris, swastikas have painted over images of Simone Veil. The word 'Juden' had also been splashed across a front window of a bagel shop.