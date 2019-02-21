Thursday

21st Feb 2019

Ticker

Germany rejects UK appeal on Saudi arms sales

By

Germany has rejected a UK appeal to exempt jet fighter parts from its Saudi Arabia arms ban so the UK could fulfill defence contracts with the oil kingdom. Germany's arms ban would depend on "developments in the Yemen conflict", where Saudi Arabia was bombing rebel groups, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday. British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said in Berlin that British arms sales could help "influence" Saudi behaviour.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all

The visit of Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz to the White House on Wednesday showed that the current rift in transatlantic relations is deepening by the day.

Investigation

EU commission appeals Dieselgate ruling

The Court of Justice of the EU annulled legislation which relaxed toxic emission limits for cars. EU commissioner Bienkowska said the commission will appeal.

News in Brief

  1. Germany rejects UK appeal on Saudi arms sales
  2. French senators decry 'dysfunction' on Macron security aide affair
  3. France to ban far-right groups over antisemitism
  4. Swedish climate activist to face Juncker in Brussels
  5. Swedish MEP calls for discussion on Orban in EPP
  6. EU countries back copyright reform
  7. Germany keeps EU commission in dark on Dieselgate
  8. New details emerge on Slovak journalist murder

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  2. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  3. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  5. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  7. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  8. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups

Latest News

  1. Brexit talks to continue after May-Junker meeting
  2. Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all
  3. EU commission appeals Dieselgate ruling
  4. 'No burning crisis' on migrant arrivals, EU agency says
  5. 'No evidence' ECB bond-buying helped euro economy
  6. Juncker: Orban should leave Europe's centre-right
  7. College of Europe alumni ask rector to cut Saudi ties
  8. EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us