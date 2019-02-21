Ticker
No-deal Brexit danger 'very serious', Corbyn says after Brussels meeting
By EUOBSERVER
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the danger of Britain leaving the EU without a deal 'very serious' after a meeting Wednesday with EU negotiator Michel Barnier. Corbyn, whose Labour party lost eight MPs in protest of his Brexit policy and rising anti-semitism in the party, said he discussed the UK staying in the EU's customs union which could end the Brexit impasse, but ruled out by the UK government.