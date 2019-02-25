By EUOBSERVER

Asylum-seekers in eastern Germany are ten times more likely to be victims of hate crime as those who live in the west, a study on Sunday found. Researchers from the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) studied 1,155 incidents that took place between 2013 and 2015, Deutsche Welle reported. In the post-communist eastern region of Germany, there are traditionally fewer immigrants, contributing to the higher number of incidents.