By EUOBSERVER

Romania's former anti-corruption chief, Laura Codruta Kovesi on Wednesday received the backing of a key European Parliament committee, pitting the parliament against member states who backed a French candidate for the EU's new chief prosecutor position. MEPs in the civil liberties committees supported Kovesi with 26 votes, while Jean-Francois Bohnert received 22 votes. The parliament and member states will have to negotiate on whom to choose.