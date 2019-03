By EUOBSERVER

Denmark has a "pervasive 'rape culture' and endemic impunity for rapists", international NGO Amnesty International said in a report Tuesday. Out of an estimated 5,100 rape cases in 2017, just 94 ended in guilty verdicts it said. The vast majority (20) of EU states lacked a "consent-based" definition of rape, in which a woman must say yes to sex in order for it to be legal, the NGO said.