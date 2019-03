By EUOBSERVER

EU diplomats are in talks Wednesday on whether to add the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bermuda, a British overseas territory, to a tax-haven blacklist, the Reuters news agency reports. The current list, created in 2017, contains five jurisdictions: Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, American Samoa, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands. The new list, to be adopted on 12 March, could contain up to 15.