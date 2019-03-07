Thursday

7th Mar 2019

Ticker

Bulldozers demolish migrant camp in Italy

By

Bulldozers and paramilitary police demolished a migrant camp near Gioia Tauro, in Calabria, in southern Italy, on Wednesday, putting at risk of homelessness the mostly African people who lived there and who worked on local farms for low wages, local charities warned. "As promised … we went from words to actions," Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini, who has targeted migrants in his European Parliament election campaign, commented on Twitter.

Opinion

Ukrainian election: a country struggling to reform itself

With a record of 44 candidates running for president, it remains to be seen who will become Ukraine's next leader. But will Ukrainian politicians and their international partners be able to keep the country on the road to reform?

