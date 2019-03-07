By EUOBSERVER

Bulldozers and paramilitary police demolished a migrant camp near Gioia Tauro, in Calabria, in southern Italy, on Wednesday, putting at risk of homelessness the mostly African people who lived there and who worked on local farms for low wages, local charities warned. "As promised … we went from words to actions," Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini, who has targeted migrants in his European Parliament election campaign, commented on Twitter.