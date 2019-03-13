By EUOBSERVER

The Court of Justice of the EU ruled on Thursday that the public interest in accessing information in studies held by the European Food and Safety Agency (Efsa) on glyphosate, a widely used herbicide, outweighs any commercial interests. Therefore, it annulled Efsa's decision to refuse access to the glyphosate studies. A researcher and three Green MEPs had asked for the information, concerned that glyphosate may be carcinogenic.