Friday

8th Mar 2019

Ticker

EU agrees to continue infrastructure grants

By

Representatives of the European Parliament, European Commission, and Council of the EU (representing national governments) agreed on Thursday what the rules should be for the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the 2021-2027 period. The CEF funds infrastructure projects in Europe, with €23.5bn available in 2014-2020. The budget for the new period will be agreed later. According to the commission, the new CEF will prioritise financing environmentally-friendly transport modes.

Opinion

Let's put women in charge of peace talks

We need a more meaningful representation of women in EU institutions and on EU's negotiation tables abroad. The most successful EU deal in the last years, the Iran deal, was brokered by women – Frederica Mogherini and Helga Schmid.

Magazine

The gender gap at EU elections

Proportionally, more men vote in the European elections than women - in a trend that has widened since 2009. Yet the European parliament's outreach strategy to voters targets only young people, students and "people who exert a certain influence".

Stakeholder

A new strategy to promote gender equality through football

Recognising the passion for women's football and its potential offers vast untapped opportunities, FIFA is committed to reaching an ambitious goal: by 2026, the number of women's footballers is to be doubled from 30 million to 60 million players worldwide.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

