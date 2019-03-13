By EUOBSERVER

Representatives of the European Parliament, European Commission, and Council of the EU (representing national governments) agreed on Thursday what the rules should be for the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the 2021-2027 period. The CEF funds infrastructure projects in Europe, with €23.5bn available in 2014-2020. The budget for the new period will be agreed later. According to the commission, the new CEF will prioritise financing environmentally-friendly transport modes.