Ticker
Catalan exile Puigdemont to run in EU elections
By EUOBSERVER
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is to run in the May European Parliament elections, his party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) announced on Sunday. Puigdemont has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since 2017 after Madrid re-imposed direct rule on the province following a disputed independence referendum. Puigdemont said on Twitter it was "another step to internationalise the self-determination right of Catalonia from Europe's heart to all the world."