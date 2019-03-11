Monday

11th Mar 2019

Ticker

Catalan exile Puigdemont to run in EU elections

By

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is to run in the May European Parliament elections, his party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) announced on Sunday. Puigdemont has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since 2017 after Madrid re-imposed direct rule on the province following a disputed independence referendum. Puigdemont said on Twitter it was "another step to internationalise the self-determination right of Catalonia from Europe's heart to all the world."

Finnish government collapses ahead of EU presidency

Finland's centrist prime minister Juha Sipila's surprise resignation kicks off a busy political spring in the Nordic country, with national and EU elections as well as preparing to head the EU' rotating six-month presidency from 1 July.

Germany's CDU lukewarm on Macron's EU vision

Germany's anointed new leader has echoed France in calling for EU reform to combat populism - but with a stronger role for national governments and with little prospect of sharing German wealth.

Magazine

The travelling circus

Twelve times a year, MEPs relocate from Brussels to Strasbourg - and then back again. Not by choice, but because a treaty forces them to - and it is costing taxpayers more than €100m per year.

Agenda

It's the big Brexit vote This WEEK

UK lawmakers will have to take the key decisions next week on Brexit - as the two-year saga finally reaches the boil. Meanwhile, the European Parliament is busy wrapping up legislation before the May elections.

EU and UK in Brexit brinksmanship

British prime minister Theresa May is to urge the EU to back down on Ireland in a speech to eurosceptic British workers 21 days before the Brexit due date.

News in Brief

  1. Report: US moves ahead of Nord Stream 2 sanctions
  2. German submarines lead boost in arms exports
  4. May and Juncker speak on phone ahead of Brexit vote
  5. Orban eyes alliance with Poland's PiS if ousted from EPP
  6. Finland's government resigns ahead of election
  7. EU agrees to continue infrastructure grants
  8. ECB keeps interest rate at zero percent

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  2. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  7. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  8. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  10. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

