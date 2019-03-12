Tuesday

12th Mar 2019

Ticker

EU agrees protection for whistleblowers

By

Representatives of the European Parliament, European Commission, and national governments agreed Monday to introduce EU-wide rules protecting whistleblowers. The legal text is not yet public. According to press statements by EU institutions, those who report breaches in EU law will be protected from being fired, demoted, or sued. "This will help tackle fraud, corruption, corporate tax avoidance and damage to people's health and the environment," said commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

Uncertainty continued to hang over Tuesday night's big vote on Brexit, as British MPs and their lawyers tried to make sense of last-minute tweaks to the exit deal.

Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown

The future of the Viktor Orban's Fidesz party inside the European Parliament's centre-right EPP political group hangs in the balance. On Tuesday, Orban and EPP chief Manfred Weber meet in Budapest in a final effort to iron out differences.

Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head

Fears are mounting that more extreme militants, possibly linked to the Islamic State, will gain a foothold in the Gaza Strip as trapped youth lose all sense of hope in a conflict that is on the verge of boiling over.

Opinion

Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work

Any new regime should focus on individual perpetrators, such as the prison guards and low-level administrators and officers - but it must also similarly allow the listing of individuals higher up in the command chain.

Investigation

Leaked document sheds light on Turkey's controlled 'coup'

More than two years after the failed putsch, evidence is trickling out to support what the EU initially suspected - that Erdogan knew what was going to happen and let it go ahead as a pretext to create one-man rule.

Finnish government collapses ahead of EU presidency

Finland's centrist prime minister Juha Sipila's surprise resignation kicks off a busy political spring in the Nordic country, with national and EU elections as well as preparing to head the EU' rotating six-month presidency from 1 July.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs lock horns on title of EU human rights sanctions
  3. Germany's Huawei deal risks US intelligence sharing
  4. Thousands of UK bankers paid €1m a year
  5. Report: US moves ahead on Nord Stream 2 sanctions
  6. German submarines lead boost in arms exports
  7. Catalan exile Puigdemont to run in EU elections
  8. May and Juncker speak on phone ahead of Brexit vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  2. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  7. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  8. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  10. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

