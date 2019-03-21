Ticker
Former top EU official takes job at law firm
By EUOBSERVER
Former European Commission secretary-general Alexander Italianer has been hired by US law firm Arnold & Porter, the company announced on Thursday in a statement which said Italianer "brings extraordinary insight into the key issues facing today's global economy and an unparalleled knowledge of the workings of the European Commission". The firm specified Italianer's new job was in accordance with commission rules, which required Italianer to ask authorisation.