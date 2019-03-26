Tuesday

26th Mar 2019

Ticker

European parliament reduces polling ahead of elections

By

The European Parliament's leadership, the Bureau, decided on Monday in Strasbourg to limit polling ahead of May's elections following pressure from the political groups, reported Bloomberg. Only four polls will get published instead of nine as originally planned. Surveys published in February and March showed that Christian Democratic and Socialist groups would remain the biggest parties. As of 23 April, a purdah will apply.

