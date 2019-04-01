By EUOBSERVER

One year after demonstrators filled the streets in Slovakian cities in protest over the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, the country on Saturday elected Zuzana Caputova, a 45-year-old lawyer, anti-corruption and environmental activist as their new president. Caputova took 58 percent of the vote ahead of European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic (42 percent) in the second round of the elections. She will be Slovkia's first female president.