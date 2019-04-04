Ticker
French state EU election campaign blocked by Twitter
By EUOBSERVER
The French government's social media campaign #Ouijevote urging people to register and vote in May's European Parliament elections has been blocked on Twitter under a new French law to combat anonymous political messages and clarify funding. While some thought it was an April Fool's joke, interior minister Christophe Castanter said Twitter's priority ought not be to fight "campaigns to register on the electoral lists of a democratic republic".