By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission admitted on Thursday that the EU is "off track" to reach the aim of halving the number of road deaths by next year. In 2018, some 25,100 people died on EU roads, a decrease of less than 1 percent compared to 2017, when 25,300 people died. In 2010 there were 31,500 fatalities. The goal is to have no more than 15,750 road deaths in 2020.