By EUOBSERVER

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will seek a united front on Libya at a foreign ministers' meeting Monday, as forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar launched an attack against the UN-backed government in Tripoli over the weekend. The bloodshed could trigger a new refugee exodus towards Europe, but some in Europe believe a Haftar victory could stabilise the country, while others fear his Russia ties could be a menace.