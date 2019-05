By EUOBSERVER

North Macedonia's pro-EU candidate, Stevo Pendarovski, on Sunday won a run-off presidential election with 51.7 percent of the votes, according to initial results. His rival, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE, got 44.7 percent of the vote. Pendarovski's victory can be seen as a backing for the ruling coalition, which is pushing for a date to start EU accession talks in June and hopes to join Nato next year.