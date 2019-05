By EUOBSERVER

Just two million electric or hybrid electric cars were registered in the EU in 2017, less than one percent of the total 262 million registered cars in the bloc, figures from Eurostat on Tuesday showed. Five countries had more than one percent of their cars either electric or hybrid electric: Sweden (2.4 percent), Poland (1.9 percent), United Kingdom (1.5), France (1.4) and Belgium (1.2).