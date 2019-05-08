Ticker
UK confirms participation in European elections
By EUOBSERVER
UK prime minister Theresa May's deputy David Lidington confirmed on Tuesday that it was too late to get a Brexit deal through parliament in time for the UK to avoid May's European Parliament elections. The news prompted the powerful 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers to request "clarity" about prime minister's timetable for standing down. Meanwhile government talks with Labour in Westminster continues aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.