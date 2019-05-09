Ticker
Danske Bank executives face money-laundering charges
By EUOBSERVER
Danish prosecutors have charged 10 former executives at Danske Bank, the country's largest lender, over their role in the EU's biggest-ever money-laundering scandal, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources. The Danish bank funnelled some €200bn of suspicious money, most of it from Russia, into the EU banking system, via its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, harming both its and Denmark's reputation.