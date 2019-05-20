Ticker
Swiss voters approve tighter gun controls in line with EU
By EUOBSERVER
Swiss voters approved, in a referendum on Sunday, by a two-thirds majority to tighten gun controls, including stricter controls for semi-automatic weapons, bringing the non-EU member state's rules in line with EU rules introduced after the 2015 Paris attacks. The result means Switzerland remains a member of the passport-free Schengen zone and the Dublin joint system for handling asylum requests. Nearly half of Swiss households own a gun.