By EUOBSERVER

"Public pressure and political engagement move things", former EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard and conservative Danish politician told cheering crowds at a large climate march in Copenhagen on the eve of European Parliament elections. Police estimated 40,000 people took part in the event, where Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urged voters to take young people's future into consideration when voting. Aged 16 years, Tunberg is not allowed to vote herself.