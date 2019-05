By EUOBSERVER

Far-right Marine Le Pen's National Rally won the European elections in France on Sunday, according to exit polls, with 24 percent of the vote. President Emmanuel Macron's En Marche came second with 22.5 percent of the votes. The result, if confirmed, means a comeback for Le Pen, after her defeat by Macron in 2017 in the presidential election. The Greens came in third, with 12.5 percent, beating the conservative Republicans.