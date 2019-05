By EUOBSERVER

Catalan former separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont, now living in exile in Belgium, won his bid for a seat in the European Parliament on Sunday night, according to Reuters. However, Puigdemont cannot take up his new role without returning to Madrid, where he faces jail. Fellow Catalonian separatist Oriol Junqueras, already imprisoned in Spain on rebellion charges, also won a seat as an MEP.