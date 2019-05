By EUOBSERVER

The anti-EU Party for Freedom (PVV) of Geert Wilders failed to win any MEP seats. It received only 3.5 percent of votes, a sharp drop in popularity compared to two years ago when it was the second-largest Dutch party. It seems to have lost seats to another anti-EU party, Forum for Democracy. After Brexit however, the Netherlands will receive three additional seats, and one will go to PVV.