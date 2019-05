By EUOBSERVER

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis's DiEM25 party marginally failed to secure a seat in the European Parliament, getting 2.99 percent of the vote in Greece - short of the three percent threshold. Varoufakis announced he would be holding a press conference in Athens on Wednesday. A Greek government spokesman, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, said on Tuesday that snap Greek parliamentary elections will be called for 7 July.