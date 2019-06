By EUOBSERVER

The Greens added five MEPs to their group in the European Parliament, increasing the size of the fourth-largest EP group to 74 in the 751-seat chamber. The new members hail from the Czech Pirate Party, and the German satirical party, Die Partei. "We are pleased to announce that a further five MEPs joined the Greens," lead candidate Bas Eickhout tweeted, adding: "Talks with other parties are still ongoing."