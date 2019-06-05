By EUOBSERVER

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker told White House official Jared Kushner in Brussels on Tuesday that any new US peace plan for the Middle East ought to respect the "legitimate aspirations" of both Israelis and Palestinians. Juncker also referred to Kushner as US president Donald Trump's "son-in-law" in a dig at his lack of political experience and Trump's nepotism. Trump last year unilaterally recognised Israel's capital as Jerusalem.