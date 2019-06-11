Ticker
Iran: Germany warns of 'threat to world peace'
By EUOBSERVER
German foreign minister Heiko Maas warned after visiting Iran on Sunday that the situation in the region is "highly explosive and extremely serious" and called it a "threat to world peace". The visit formed part of a European effort to preserve the 2015 EU-brokered nuclear deal after US president Donald Trump walked out and reimposed economic sanctions. Japan's premier Shinzo Abe visits Iran this week in another attempt to mediate.