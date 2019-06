By EUOBSERVER

The liberal group in the European Parliament, formerly Alde, has been renamed "Renew Europe", after French president Emmanuel Macron's En Marche and other parties joined, following EU elections last month. "This should keep our new French partners content, but many of us will continue to refer to it as the Liberal Group," British MEP Chris Davies tweeted. They now have 108 seats after a boost in French and UK members.