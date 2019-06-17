By EUOBSERVER

Irish immigration officers flew business class flights when returning from deporting illegal immigrants, a Freedom of Information query has revealed, the Irish Times reported. There were 860 "repatriation" flights booked last year, most of them on economy class, while the bill totalled €164,865 for business class flights. The Irish state can recoup 75 percent of the cost of the flights from the EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund.