By EUOBSERVER

A panel of lawmakers in Poland on Monday grilled European Council president Donald Tusk over affairs during his stint as the country's prime minister from 2007-2014. The questions varied from issues dealing with tax evasion and the a 2010 plane crash that killed president Lech Kaczynski. Critics say the event was largely an attempt by the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party to discredit Tusk and his political allies.