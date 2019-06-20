Ticker
Macron: 'Spitzenkandidaten' process is fiction
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called the so-called Spitzenkandidaten process, whereby the strongest party emerging from EU elections should get the commission presidency, a fiction. "There isn't a European democratic legitimacy so I think we need to escape from this trap," he was quoted by Bloomberg. Macron said leaders might not agree on a name on Thursday, but will have to decide before the new parliament convenes early July.