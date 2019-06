By EUOBSERVER

In a blow to Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposition challenger, Ekrem Imamoglu, won a resounding victory in Sunday's repeat of Istanbul's mayoral election, securing close to 54 percent of the vote against Binali Yildirim, who stood for Erdogan's ruling AKP party (45 percent). Erdogan's party lost the original vote in March in Istanbul, the country's biggest city, then annulled the result and ordered the revote.