By EUOBSERVER

Carola Rackete, the captain of the migrant rescue boat Sea-Watch 3, on Wednesday said the ship was heading to Italy's Lampedusa island despite an entry ban imposed by Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini. "I know this is risky, but the 42 shipwrecked on board are exhausted. I will bring them to safety," she said. Sea-Watch 3 rescued the people two weeks ago off the Libyan coast.