Ticker
Finland pledges climate-friendly EU presidency
By EUOBSERVER
Finland took over the presidency of the Council of the EU for six months on Monday, replacing Romania. The Nordic nation has made climate one of its priorities. "Solving the climate crisis could be Europe's next heroic act, one that will be admired and praised by future generations," Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne said Monday. Finland will spend some €500,000 on offsetting carbon emissions from its EU presidency-linked flights.