By EUOBSERVER

Oil and gas drilling leases granted by US president Donald Trump on 378m acres of publicly-owned land since he came to power could dump more CO2-type gasses in the air than all 28 EU countries do in a year, according to American NGO the Wilderness Society. The US operations could emit up to 4.7bn metric tonnes of CO2-equivalents, compared to the total EU count of 4bn in 2014, it warned.