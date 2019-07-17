Ticker
EU 'appeasement' of Iran like that of Nazis, Israel says
By EUOBSERVER
Monday's EU decision not to reimpose sanctions on Iran was like "the European appeasement of the 1930s" of Nazi Germany, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has said. "There are those in Europe who won't wake up until Iranian nuclear missiles fall on European soil," he added, in comments branded "ridiculous" by Tehran. Iran recently broke a nuclear arms control pact, but its violations were minor and reversible the EU said.