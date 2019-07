By EUOBSERVER

At least 150 people drowned in the Mediterranean on Thursday, when their boat to Europe sank off the coast of Libya, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). "If current trends continue, we are likely to see more than a thousand people lose their life on the Mediterranean for the sixth year in a row, which is a bleak milestone for us to be reaching," said UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley.