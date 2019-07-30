Ticker
Germany's top court to decide on ECB's intervention
By EUOBSERVER
Germany's top court will issue a ruling on Tuesday on the European Central Bank's (ECB) role as a supervisor, and if it acted within its mandate when it started buying bonds, DPA reported. A German plaintiff argued that the country is assuming liability-risks through the ECB programs that are beyond its control. The ECB bank regulators currently oversee 114 institutions, which hold 82 percent of banking assets in the eurozone.