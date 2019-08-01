By EUOBSERVER

The British government announced on Wednesday an extra £2.1bn [€2.3bn] in preparations for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, including stockpiling medicines, extra border officials and a public awareness campaign. Sajid Javid, the finance minister, announced an immediate £1.1bn, with a further £1bn available. The opposition Labour party called it an "appalling waste of tax-payers' cash, all for the sake of Boris Johnson's drive towards a totally avoidable no-deal".