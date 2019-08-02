Ticker
Three names left in race for European IMF candidate
By EUOBSERVER
Spanish finance minister Nadia Calvino on Friday withdrew her name to be Europe's candidate for the post of president of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF), after no majority emerged at a first voting round, El Pais reported. Portugal's Mario Centeno, the current Eurogroup president, withdrew on Thursday, leaving Dutch former eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Finland's central bank governor Olli Rehn, and Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.