By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that readmitting Russia into the Group of Seven (G7) powerful states without resolving the Ukraine crisis "would be signing off the weakness of the G7." For Macron, this was an "essential precondition" since Russia was thrown out of the G8 after its invasion of Ukraine in 2014. US president Donald Trump said earlier that it would be "appropriate to have Russia [back] in".