By EUOBSERVER

Europe is witnessing a surge in measles, with more cases in the first half of 2019 than in all of 2018, according to the World Health Organisation. Some 90,000 cases and 37 deaths were reported in 48 countries in the region. Albania, the Czech Republic, Greece, and the UK lost their measles-free status. The worst affected was Ukraine, with more than 54,000 cases and 18 deaths in early 2019.